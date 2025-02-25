Summary BlackBerry Pi is a handheld device featuring a BlackBerry keyboard, trackpad, and 3D-printed parts.

Components include a 4-inch display, 10,000mah batteries, and a Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM.

Running Kali Linux, the device is easy to build, affordable at $200, and comes with free 3D printer files.

The Raspberry Pi is a small, single-board computer that has been hacked into nearly any type of device you can imagine. But what if you could run Linux on a Pi in the form factor of a BlackBerry smartphone? Someone did just that.

This “Blackberry Pi” handheld was created by Taylor Hay, and it is not BlackBerry in name only. Taylor used a modified USB keypad that incorporates real BlackBerry parts. It is a BlackBerry Q10 keyboard, a BlackBerry 9900 trackpad, and 3D-printed navigation keys.

Along with the keypad, the Blackberry Pi is made up of a 4-inch IPS display with 720 x 720 resolution, 10,000mah of batteries harvested from a power bank, and the Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM. There is even a small display on the bottom edge of the device that shows the battery percentage. Everything is packed inside a custom 3D-printed case with four accessible USB-A ports, an ethernet port, and a USB-C port for charging.

On the software side of things, the Blackberry Pi is running Kali Linux on a 32GB SD card. Kali Linux is a Linux distribution designed for cybersecurity professionals. It comes pre-loaded with hundreds of tools for penetration testing, digital forensics, and security auditing. Of course, there are a number of different Linux flavors that would work for this device.

Taylor started working on the project over a year ago, and It has come a long way. Thanks to using off-the-shelf parts, It is extremely simple to build. There is no crazy mess of wires running all over the place inside the case. The only bit of soldering required is a short USB-C cable to the Pi to plug into the keypad.

If you have the means to build one, the Blackberry Pi Handheld is a fun option for a portable Raspberry Pi computer. It is well-designed, easy to build, and affordable. The total cost of parts is around $200, and the 3D printer files for the case are available for free. Once you have all the parts you need, Taylor has a build video you can follow to put it all together.

Many people have spun up their take on a portable Raspberry Pi device. In fact, Taylor is not the first to attempt a BlackBerry-inspired version. Back in 2023, a hacker created a handheld that used a BlackBerry Q20 (also known as the "Classic") keyboard. Their model went with a smaller 320 x 240 resolution LCD screen, Raspberry Pi Zero, and even a fan for ventilation.

This Blackberry Pi project is a testament to the ingenuity of the maker community. It takes readily available components and combines them in a clever way, creating something both functional and pretty cool-looking. The use of actual Blackberry parts is a great touch as well.

The open-source nature of the project, with free 3D-printed case files and a detailed build video, is great for others who might want to try their hand at creating their own Blackberry Pi. It is a fantastic example of how accessible and generous the world of maker projects can be, and it will be interesting to see if other hackers put their spin on the device.

