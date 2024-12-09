Raspberry Pi has launched the Raspberry Pi 500, a complete personal computer, along with the Raspberry Pi Monitor. The Raspberry Pi 500 is an upgrade from the Raspberry Pi 400, with better specifications and performance.

The Raspberry Pi 500 has been released as part of the company's goal to provide low-cost computers, especially for young people. It's affordable ($90) and comes with a 32GB SD card. There’s also a desktop kit option available for $120, which includes a mouse, a 27W USB-C power supply, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and a beginner's guide. The Raspberry Pi 500 is designed to be simple for users to set up and use.

The Raspberry Pi 500 has a 2.4GHz quad-core processor and 8GB of fast memory. For connectivity, it offers two HDMI ports that can handle 4K video at 60 frames per second and dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple USB ports (two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0). There's also a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired internet connection. Additionally, it includes a 40-pin connector for connecting extra devices.

The company has also lowered the prices of the Raspberry Pi 400 and its kit for those who would rather take the older model. The Raspberry Pi 400 now costs $60 instead of $70, and the personal computer kit is down to $80 from $100. Both options now include a Raspberry Pi-branded SD card. These price cuts are meant to make Raspberry Pi products available to more people.

For those interested in creating their own Raspberry Pi computer, it's hard to beat this price because it's under $100 for the 400 and only slightly above $100 for the 500 kit. The specifications aren't very high in some places, like the memory, but it's a very affordable way to start for those who want to make their own machine with Linux. Raspberry Pi is great at making compatible devices for low prices, so even the lowered price of the 400 kit could be a great choice for those interested.

Raspberry Pi is also releasing a Monitor that goes for $100 and works well with the Raspberry Pi 500 to create a complete desktop setup. It has a 15.6-inch screen with full HD quality, a decent color range, and can be viewed clearly from an angle of up to 80 degrees. It comes with built-in speakers, a stand that folds away, and points for VESA mounting. You can power it using a USB-C connector; if you connect it directly to the Raspberry Pi, the brightness and volume will be limited to 60% and 50%, respectively.

Source: Raspberry Pi