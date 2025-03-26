Throughout history, the French have been considered the mad scientists of the automotive world. Sometimes they produce absurd ideas and other times works of art that are era-defining. The latest chapter in this story comes from Renault in the form of a tribute to the brand’s rich rally heritage.

While hot hatchbacks are certainly a dying breed, even in Europe where smaller cars are still fairly popular, Renault has decided to develop the ultimate hot hatch. This electric supercar sounds absolutely terrifying on paper, and it makes us more than a little bit sad that we won’t see it at all here in North America.

Taking a dive into Renault’s latest creation, we explore how the brand aims to put every other hot hatch on the market to shame. This limited-run model features some absurd performance figures, which we outline in detail. We also explore some of the other French models we’re missing out on and whether or not brands like Renault have a future in North America.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E Pays Homage To The Brand’s Rally History