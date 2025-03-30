Apple Notes has been a standalone app in macOS since 2012. It's easy to take for granted, but over the years, it has grown and added some useful and powerful features. From ways to improve your note-taking to tools for better organization, here's how to get more from the Notes app.

We're used to hashtags on social media, and Notes supports them too. Simply type them into your notes, and they will appear in the Tags section in the sidebar. You can then click one to surface all the notes containing that tag. You can add as many as you like, and place them anywhere inside the note.