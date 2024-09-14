Spotify started as a humble music streaming app, but it has ballooned into something much bigger. The service is now packed with playlists, podcasts, and even audiobooks. You probably have a lot of these things saved to your library, so you might as well make your favorites easy to access.

Personally, I have over 30 Spotify playlists saved to my library, but there are only a handful that I listen to on a regular basis. The same goes for podcasts—of the 15 I subscribe to, only a couple are must-listens for every episode. These are the things that I want to always be at the top of the list for quick access.

Thankfully, Spotify lets you pin just about anything you want to the top of its respective category. That includes:

Playlists

Podcasts

Audiobooks

Albums

Artists

You can do this in the Spotify app for Android, iPhone, and iPad, as well as the desktop and web player. On the mobile apps, go to the "Library" tab and press and hold on anything you'd like to pin. Select "Pin [blank]" from the menu.

Close

On the desktop versions, right-click/command-click anything from the "Your Library" sidebar and select "Pin [blank]" from the menu.

That's all there is to it! This is an extremely simple little trick that can make Spotify much easier to navigate. Everyone had those playlists, podcasts, and artists that we always go back to. Spotify generally does a decent job of keeping those things at the surface, but this ensures they never get lost.