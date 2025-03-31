Summary Quantum supremacy is achieved when a quantum computer can solve problems impractical for classical computers due to time constraints.

Quantum computers differ in operation, using qubits that can represent a one and a zero simultaneously.

Achieving quantum supremacy would revolutionize various industries and render current encryption ineffective.

With every passing day, quantum computers are getting closer to being practical computers that can be put to use in various industries and walks of life, but what are scientists and engineers actually aiming for? When will these computers be ready?

One measure is that of "quantum supremacy". Once quantum supremacy is demonstrated, it will usher in the age of quantum computers for real, but what does it mean for quantum computers to have supremacy?

Understanding Quantum Supremacy

In principle, quantum supremacy is something that has to be demonstrated over "classical" computers. That is, the computer you're using right now to read this. It uses binary logic to perform computations. At its core, it's all ones and zeros.

A quantum computer has "quantum supremacy" when it can do a calculation that's impractical for a classical computer to do because it would take too long to be useful. We know from Alan Turing's Universal Turing Machine that you can compute the answer to anything you can express mathematically with a classical computer. It's just that the answer might take several thousand times as long to compute as the age of the universe!

This is actually a good time to stop and watch this brief explanation of Universal Turing Machines from the Computerphile channel.

It seems counterintuitive that such a simple machine could effectively compute any algorithm, but the math has been checked out by people who are orders of magnitude smarter than I am, so I guess I'll have to take their word for it.

So the core of supremacy is demonstrating that quantum computers can solve certain problems that classical computers can also solve, but can't solve for practical purposes.

How Classical and Quantum Computers Are Different

How can quantum computers (in theory) seemingly skip all that work and get to the answer so much faster than a classical