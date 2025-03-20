Summary Viewing SDR content in HDR mode results in washed-out colors.

Brightness issues are common when displaying SDR content in HDR mode, leading to poor contrast ratios.

Running your monitor continuously in HDR mode causes unnecessary wear and tear.

If you've recently upgraded to a new monitor and noticed that the image is disappointingly dull, you're not alone. Your display is likely set to HDR by default, which can cause issues with regular content. Here's why and how to fix it.

SDR Content Looks Washed Out in HDR Mode

To better understand why regular SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content doesn't look good when viewed with HDR (High Dynamic Range) enabled, it helps to first understand what HDR entails. An HDR signal carries significantly more information about brightness, color, and contrast, allowing it to display a wider luminance range and more vivid, accurate colors.

When you view non-HDR content in HDR mode, the image often appears washed out. This happens because the monitor applies HDR's wider dynamic range to the SDR content, but SDR doesn't contain the expanded range of data that HDR can handle.

The result is lower color saturation and a less vibrant image, as the SDR image is limited to sRGB color values, which don't take full advantage of the wider color and brightness range that the HDR monitor can display. It’s like driving a 500-horsepower sports car in eco-mode—you're limited to a fraction of the car’s performance until you switch off the restrictions.

BenQ

When you disable HDR, the SDR content can finally take advantage of your display's full-color gamut, resulting in a more vivid image. Not only that, but you also get more accurate color reproduction, too, as the display has likely been calibrated to work specifically in SDR mode with SDR content and HDR mode with HDR content.

Sony Inzone M9 II 8 / 10 The Sony Inzone M9II Monitor offers gamers 4K, HDR, full array local dimming, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync in one premium display. $798 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Sony

SDR Content Faces Brightness Problems in HDR Mode

Another major issue with SDR content in HDR is brightness. HDR displays are calibrated to run at maximum backlight brightness to allow for higher peak brightness levels and to fully utilize the capabilities of HDR. When you view SDR content in HDR mode, the image can appear overly bright or dim.

When I first bought my new HDR monitor, I thought that something was wrong with it because the brightness levels were worse than my old unit; I could barely use the monitor for work during the daytime. Using Windows 11's built-in SDR brightness slider didn't help either, as it merely adjusts brightness digitally. Backlight brightness remains the same, so the end result is an even more washed-out image caused by a poor contrast ratio.

Another reason for a low contrast ratio with SDR content in HDR mode is that SDR is usually designed using a gamma curve of about 2.2, while HDR uses a different transfer function, such as PQ. This mismatch results in washed-out highlights and crushed blacks because the display isn't processing the image as intended.

HDR Mode Causes Unnecessary Wear and Tear

Running your monitor continuously in HDR mode when it's not needed often means that brightness also stays at 100%. You're likely doing this to either keep the monitor always ready for HDR content or to compensate for the lower brightness of SDR content.