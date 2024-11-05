Proton VPN now offers a native Windows on ARM app. Those who own an ARM-powered Windows laptop should install the new app for improved performance and power efficiency.

Most Windows laptops use an x86 Intel or AMD processor. But a handful of new machines, including the latest Surface devices, are powered by cutting-edge Snapdragon X chipsets that utilize the ARM architecture to maximize battery life. These laptops work best with native ARM64 apps—they can run traditional x86 applications through a built-in compatibility layer, but ARM64 provides better battery life and performance. (To identify a Windows on ARM laptop, look for a Snapdragon sticker on the underside of the chassis or below the keyboard.)

The ARM64 version of Proton VPN is functionally identical to the x86 version. It offers advanced features like port forwarding and split tunneling, it supports the WireGuard, OpenVPN, and Stealth protocols, and it provides integrated ad-blocking. In other words, no features are missing from this release. If you're currently using the x86 Proton VPN app on an ARM-powered laptop, you should switch to the ARM64 installation.

Very few VPN apps natively support Windows on ARM. Surfshark, NordVPN, and Proton VPN are early adopters, while rivals like ExpressVPNand Private Internet Access offer ARM64 apps in beta. We expect the app compatibility situation to improve dramatically over the coming months.

Proton VPN has also published an end-of-year product roadmap with a list of upcoming features, such as an iOS home screen widget, expanded IPv6 support, port forwarding on macOS and Linux, and expanded support for streaming platforms.

To install the ARM64 version of Proton VPN, go to the Proton VPN downloads page, open the Windows dropdown, and select "(Latest) Windows 11 or Windows 10 (ARM64)." Note that you may need to uninstall the x86 Proton VPN app after installing the ARM64 release.

Source: Proton