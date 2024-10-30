Content offerings across streaming platforms change widely, which is why it's common to see people using VPNs to access streaming services. Proton VPN will give you that option right on your Apple TV.

Proton VPN has just announced the release of its new app for Apple TV, allowing you to enjoy your favorite streaming content in 4K with enhanced privacy and security. The tvOS app has a simplified interface optimized for TV screens and remote controls. With the new app, you can easily connect to Proton VPN's network of over 8,500 servers in 112 countries in order to bypass geo-restrictions across streaming services and accessing content from around the world. You'll be able to stream movies, TV shows, live sports, and more from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Some streaming services generally don't like VPNs. Services like Prime Video or Paramount+ have been known to either detect if traffic tunneling is activated or might even go as far as to manually block shared VPN IP addresses. There's a reason why some shows and movies are available in some countries and not others, and it mostly comes down to licensing agreements. Licenses by distributors to stream shows are sold for specific locations and specific amounts of time, and companies need to strike as many agreements as possible to make shows available everywhere. To honor these agreements, streaming services want to minimize any unauthorized access from other countries, which usually means blocking VPNs once they are detected.

As a result of this, your mileage may vary as to which services you'll be able to access using Proton VPN. For those that do work or don't bother much with blocking IPs (although this might change as Proton VPN keeps becoming more popular), this is great. Nothing beats a private IP for this purpose for the reasons we outlined above, but Proton VPN might be one of the best options that you can check out right now. We might also see Proton launch its VPN on other platforms, including Google TV, Fire TV, or Roku. The mobile Proton VPN app is available on Android, so maybe eventually we'll get a similar TV-optimized version of the app for Google TV and Android TV devices.

In addition to this, the Proton VPN app has also been made available for Apple's Vision Pro headset. It seems to be based on the iPad version of the app, so there's not a lot of special things to look at here compared to the Apple TV version, but it will allow you to use the VPN while you game or work on the headset. You could already install Proton VPN on the Vision Pro by just downloading it as an iPad app, just like you would download any other iPad app on the headset, so this is merely a symbolic thing. But it could also mean that we could get headset-specific enhancements down the road. We'll have to wait and see.

"We are proud to announce our new Proton VPN app for tvOS, which was one of the most expected and requested features by our community, as well as our compatibility with Apple Vision Pro," says David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN. "Today's releases represent an important step in Proton's mission to help all users take control of their data on every platform and device."

The Proton VPN Apple TV app is available to all users with a paid Proton VPN plan (Plus, Unlimited, or Visionary). To get started, you can simply download the app from the App Store and sign in to your account.

Source: Proton