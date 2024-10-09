Proton Pass now offers a Family Plan for up to six individuals. Introductory pricing starts at $47.88 a year, which is the equivalent of just $3.99 a month.

Realistically speaking, the average family does not need to pay for a Proton Pass Family Plan. The free version of Proton Pass supports an unlimited number of passwords and encrypted password sharing with up to two shared vaults. If you've got a couple of teenagers who need to know the passwords to your streaming services, for example, you can set them up with free Proton Pass memberships and give them access to a shared vault from your free or paid account.

The Proton Pass Family plan unlocks additional functionality for up to six family members—credit card autofill, passkey support, Pass Monitor (which alerts you to weak or compromised passwords), integrated 2FA authentication, a maximum of 10 shared vaults, and Hide-my-email alias functionality that masks your real email addresses when signing up for websites. While some of these features are useful to people of all ages, credit card autofill and 2FA authentication are squarely aimed at adults and older teenagers.

At the introductory price of $47.88, Proton Pass Family is basically what you'd pay for two new Pass Plus subscriptions. So, if you're already paying for two or more memberships, the Family Plan is a steal. You may also benefit from the ability to act as an account administrator, which is something that you don't get with Proton Pass' free memberships.

I should point out that Proton also offers an all-encompassing Family plan for VPN, Pass, Drive, Calendar, and Mail. Those who want to share a bunch of Proton services should join Proton Family, while those who are only interested in the password manager should use Proton Pass Family.

The Proton Pass Family Plan costs $59.88 a year, though you can secure your first 12 months for $47.88 if you sign up before October 23rd. Early adopters who secured the Proton Pass Lifetime Deal can upgrade to the Family Plan for $35.88 annually.

Source: Proton