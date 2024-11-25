Proton went from having a really good encrypted mail app (Proton Mail) to having a whole ecosystem of apps. Now, we know what's next for those apps, as Proton has shared a roadmap of upcoming changes.

Proton has unveiled its ambitious product roadmap for the winter season, promising a slew of exciting updates and features for its Mail, Calendar, and Drive platforms. If you're a Proton Mail user, you'll soon have increased security with improved spam and phishing detection algorithms. Language support will expand to include Finnish and Hindi, adding to its many already-supported languages and making the app even more global than it already was. Desktop users will also soon appreciate the ability to set the Proton Mail app as their default email client across all major operating systems.

Proton Calendar is set to become even more integrated with Proton Mail, in a similar way to how Google Calendar is currently closely knitted to Gmail. For greater flexibility and control, you'll soon also get advanced event scheduling options and personalized notes for invitations.

Proton Drive, the company's encrypted cloud storage service, has big plans following what the company sees as a successful 2024 for the app. Building on the introduction of Drive for Business and open-sourcing its app, Proton Drive will introduce the ability to upload public documents and folders that anybody will be able to view and edit. You'll also get enhanced organizational tools, such as copy and move options that work across My Files, Computers, and Shared with me. A new macOS app is also on the horizon.

These features should be rolling out to users throughout the next few weeks and months. A lot of them might not pop up at the same time, and they might roll out gradually—we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, look out for updates to your Proton apps and services.

Source: Proton (1, 2)