Proton Drive and Proton Docs (bundled with Proton Drive) just updated with new collaboration and sharing tools. Docs in Proton Drive will now let you access a document's version history, suggest changes, and a lot more.

In July 2024, Proton Docs started out as a Google Docs clone, except it's totally end-to-end encrypted. The encryption makes it perfect for working with sensitive documents, but Docs didn't have any real collaboration features until now. With the new Suggesting Mode, you and your team or partner can work on the same document seamlessly.

Here's what you can do in "Suggesting Mode." For collaboration in real time, you can leave suggestions or "proposed edits," which your teammates can track, modify, remove, or accept. If you want to revert to an older version of the document, the version control will let you restore any of the auto-saved versions of the document to make sure you never lose an edit. If you've ever tried this mode in Google Docs, it's not at all different here. Except, of course, the collaboration is secure and encrypted.

Proton

Collaborating with others can't be completely secure until you can secure how the document is shared too. Otherwise, anyone who gets their hands on the link (or the Proton company for that matter) can technically access the document. You can't secure public share links in Google Docs; most you can do is control the read or write access. With Proton Docs, you can password protect the links you share. Without the password, not even the company could see your sensitive documents.

In addition to the password protection, Docs will also let you send auto-expiring shared links. "Users can set expiration dates for links and grant read-only permissions, putting them in control over permissions granted," Proton explained the feature.

Proton Drive itself has a Windows desktop app, which just gained a "Shared With Me" space where you can find all the documents shared with you in one place, neatly organized.

Source: Proton