Proton has announced significant updates to its Proton Drive and Proton Docs services, including features that previously required alternatives like Google Drive and OneDrive.

Proton said the goal of these updates is to make workflows smoother, strengthen security, and offer a solid alternative to data-heavy services from larger tech companies. A major highlight of the release is improved team collaboration. Proton Drive now lets users create shareable links for files and folders, meaning that recipients don’t need a Proton account to access them.

This upgrade from Proton makes it simpler for teamwork by allowing easy information sharing with clients, partners, or other collaborators, irrespective of the tech they use. This capability also extends to Proton Docs, where users can share documents with people who might not use Proton services, which means secure co-creation and feedback gathering while maintaining strong encryption.