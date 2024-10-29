Ready to protect your data? Proton's suite of services is deeply discounted for Black Friday.

It's nearly November, so you know what time it is—it's time for the holiday deals to start. While you may be looking at Amazon and other retailers, waiting to see what will go on sale for Black Friday, it's important not to forget about deals on some great software, too!

Right now, you can save big on all of Proton's services, making it easy to switch from your current online services and protect your personal data. For example, if you're looking to use Proton Mail (the company's most popular service), you can get a year of Mail Plus for $1.99/month (or $23.88 for the year). Or, if you want to try out Proton VPN (which we recommended in our Proton VPN review), a 24-month plan is 70% off, and you'll only pay $2.99 a month ($71.76 for the 2-year period).

Proton VPN Proton VPN is a fast and secure service, that comes with a strong reputation for privacy. Right now, you can save 70%! $2.99/month

These aren't the only Proton deals going on right now, either. Proton's password manager service, Proton Pass, is $3.49/month for the first year, and Proton Drive (which works very similar to Google Drive) is $1.99/month for 12 months.

Looking at the full price of these services, it's hard to argue that they aren't great deals. But you might be asking—why should you switch to a paid service if Google Drive and the company's other services are free? The answer is for personal privacy. Google is known for its myriad of privacy issues:

Worse yet are the many, many cases of Google snooping on its users, whether they are paying customers or not. It tracks your location, sees what you’re searching for, and it seems likely that the company is assimilating information from your emails and Google Drive files, too.

Proton's services have end-to-end encryption, ensuring your files, photos, and everything else are protected and won't be used to train AI models. While it may be daunting to move years worth of data from Google to a new service, it's worth it, and we have a guide to help make the switch more painless.

So, with these deals, now is the best time to move on from Google and make the switch to Proton. This Black Friday sale will go on until at least November 28th, but don't sleep on this too long and forget to sign up!