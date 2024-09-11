Apple revealed the next generation of iPhones on Monday, along with a slew of other product announcements that have set the tech world abuzz. To save you sitting through the 90-minute presentation or wading through half a dozen press releases, here's everything Apple announced.

1 The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The biggest announcement of the day was, of course, the iPhone 16 linuep. Beyond the startlingly vibrant colors, the flashiest new feature is the Camera Control, which offers quick access to the iPhone camera, whilst letting you tweak various photo settings at the same time. This is paired with camera improvements that enable 2x zoom and macro photography.

That's not the only new button, though, the iPhone 16 has also inherited the Action button from last year's Pro series. And, of course, it comes packed with a new A18 chip, to ensure it's ready for Apple Intelligence's release later this year. Alone, it's not enough to warrant upgrading from last year, but could be worth it if you're on an older model.

2 The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

These days, you don't get a new iPhone lineup with new, pricier iPhone Pro models to go alongside them. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are just that. As per usual, they take several iPhone 16 elements and make them even better: a faster chip, an extra camera, a smoother display, and a better battery. Unlike most years, the only difference between the Pro and Pro Max is the screen size, battery life, and the price, which is a welcome development for lovers of smaller devices.

3 The Apple Watch Series 10

We didn't only get new iPhones at Apple's event, we also got a new watch, with the the Apple Watch Series 10. Although this isn't the major redesign that some speculators had hoped for with Apple's tenth watch, it is a slimmer design, with a larger screen, available in a new glossy black color. Apple has also made improvements to the display, added a water temperature sensor, improved the charging speed—most notably—added sleep apnea detection. Apple also revealed new Tides and Depth apps that'll be coming to the watch.

4 The AirPods 4 (Now With ANC)

The base-level AirPods are seeing a significant upgrade with the reveal of the AirPods 4. These new earbuds are now available with Active Noise Cancellation (for slightly more money), which is a popular feature previously reserved for the even more expensive AirPods Pro. In addition to that, the design has been subtly tweaked to fit comfortably into more ears, the case is getting wireless and USB-C charging, and they're getting Apple's H2 chip inside, which unlocks cool features like nodding your head to interact with Siri.

5 The AirPods Pro 2 Become Hearing Aids

While Apple hasn't released a new AirPods Pro model, it has revealed some impressive new features for the existing AirPods Pro 2. These features revovle around helping people cope with or protect against hearing loss. In fact, when the new features launch, the AirPods Pro 2 will be able to function as clinical-grade hearing aids for mild or moderate hearing loss.

6 The AirPods Max Get USB-C and More Colors

The AirPods Max also got a few minutes or airtime during Apple's event. Although it's not much of an upgrade for four-year-old, premium-priced headphones, they're now available in a wider range of colors and have ditched the Lightning connector for USB-C. It's quite a disappointing upgrade, but it could be a good opportunity to snag some first-gen AirPods Max at a reduced price.

7 There's a New Apple Watch Ultra Material

If you thought the AirPods Max got a poor showing, the Apple Watch Ultra's was even worse as all Apple did here was add a new color and strap to the lineup: Black Titanium and a Titanium Milanese Loop. Granted, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has only been around for one year, compared to the AirPods Max sitting unchanged for four. But it's still a minimal change. That said, at least it gets some of the new software features of the Apple Watch Series 10, like the Tides app, and sleep apnea detection.

All in all, there's plenty to get your teeth stuck into here if you're an Apple fan and have some money burning a hole in your pocket. I wasn't planning to upgrade, but after watching the event my iPhone 12 mini is feeling older than ever, so it's certainly time for me to grab something newer.

If that wasn't enough new goodies for you, Apple revealed after the event that iOS 18 is due to release on September 16, and we're also expecting a Mac (and possibly iPad) event a little later this year.