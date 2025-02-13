Prime Video just released an all-new and refreshed app for the latest Apple TV devices. The app, which hopefully will deliver an improved interface and vastly better user experience, promises to offer the best of Prime combined with the Apple TV interface users know and love.

It's no secret that Amazon's current Prime Video app for Apple TV isn't all that great. Complaints all over Reddit talk about missing features, laggy performance, and a generally poor experience. With the updated app, users searching for titles, scrolling through menus, or navigating FF/RW on shows and movies should notice a fast, smooth, more fluid Prime Video.

According to Amazon, the new Prime Video app on Apple TV has several enhancements, including faster scrolling thanks to the Siri remote and gestures. You'll also experience new touchpad gestures, an improved in-app search function to find what you're looking for, voice search, sound effects, and better app animations.

Close

Other tweaks include higher-resolution images while scanning all the TV shows and movies, which should make the entire interface look better and more modern, especially on big-screen TVs. Prime Video specifically mentioned the new gesture controls and seek feature, which should make fast-forward or rewinding easier and more accurate. Thanks to Apple TV, you'll also find new accessibility features, like voiceover, hover text, and more.

As a reminder, if you still can't find content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, they're only available to those who pay $3 per month for Prime Video's ad-free plan.

So, how can you get the new Prime Video app on your Apple TV? It's available on the latest models, including the Apple TV HD, 4K, and Gen 1, 2, and 3 devices. Ensure your Apple TV has automatic updates enabled, then open the Prime Video app. It should automatically update, and you'll get the latest experience.

Source: Amazon