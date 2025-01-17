Sony is about to release black versions of its PlayStation 5 accessories, and you can pre-order them starting today ahead of release next month.

Sony announced the new Midnight Black collection of PlayStation accessories during CES 2025 last week. The accessories are functionally the same as existing ones, so the only new thing here is the color. The collection brings "the galaxy-inspired Midnight Black colorway" to the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, the Pulse Elite headset, and the new DualSense Edge controller.

Close

Sony said during the initial reveal, "Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo." The all-black look extends to the Pulse Explore charging case, the Pulse Elite headset hanger, and the DualSense Edge earring case. "The Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will also include a felt gray carrying case," the company added.

They have the same features and cost the same as their regular counterparts: PlayStation Portal is $200, DualSense Edge is $200, Pulse Elite is $150, and Pulse is $200. A Midnight Black PS5 is notably absent, but Sony offers black covers instead. "These accessories perfectly complement the Midnight Black PS5 accessories already available, including the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers," Sony noted.

The black versions of the covers cost the same $55 as other colorways. The covers are available for all PlayStation 5 versions—the slim edition, the digital edition, and the optical drive version—no matter the color. The new Midnight Black accessories are available to pre-order on PlayStation Direct, a legitimate Sony-owned official online store for PlayStation consoles, and accessories. You can also get the DualSense Edge from Amazon, and other retailers some of other accessories too.

These all-black accessories will start shipping on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will also be available at select physical stores.

Source: The Verge, Sony