Remote Desktop allows you to access and control a PC from anywhere. You can use it to access files on another computer, help someone with troubleshooting, leverage high-performance hardware on a low-end device, and much more. Here’s how to make the most of this feature.

1 Help Your Friends or Family With Tech Support

How often do friends or family members reach out to you for help with software installation, computer issues, or malware removal? Explaining solutions over text or calls can be time-consuming and frustrating for both of you. That’s where the Remote Desktop feature comes in handy. You can connect remotely and provide direct tech support.

If the person is non-tech-savvy, consider setting up a dedicated user account with remote access permissions on their PC. Also, show them how to enable Remote Desktop and manage permissions so they can troubleshoot connection issues if they arise unexpectedly. Ask them to limit network activity while you're connected to their PC to maintain a stable internet connection.

Most importantly, remind them never to allow remote access to anyone else, as tech support scams are increasingly common.

2 Work on Your Office PC From Home

If you work in a hybrid setup and alternate between working from home and the office on different days, the Remote Desktop feature can be incredibly useful. It allows you to access your office computer from home, retrieve files without transferring them to your laptop, and use work-specific software exclusive to that device.

This eliminates the need to commute to access files or use installed apps. Plus, if you're on leave but need to share a file with a colleague, you don’t have to grant someone else direct access to your data. Instead, you can securely connect to your work PC and send it over as if you were there.

3 Navigate Between Multiple Devices at Once

By using Remote Desktop to access a remote computer, you can work across multiple devices at once. If you're using a low-end device, you can delegate resource-intensive tasks to a more powerful remote computer. This lets you maintain smooth performance on your main computer without straining your system.

The remote desktop launches in a separate window that you can minimize anytime to switch back to your main desktop. If you frequently use multiple devices via remote desktop, I recommend a multi-monitor setup. It lets you manage data across multiple screens, which improves productivity. With a spare monitor, you can use the remote PC as if it were on your desk.

4 Access Your Personal Computer From Anywhere

Remote Desktop lets you access your personal computer from anywhere, whether at work, on vacation, or traveling abroad. You can access files, use installed apps, and even play games remotely, though latency could be a concern. If you queue downloads before heading to your office, you can monitor their progress or make adjustments as needed.

Likewise, if you're running a 3D rendering or simulation for a side project on your powerful home computer, you can manage it remotely. When I was in college, I used to run most graphics-intensive tasks on my home computer while I was in my dorm. Ensure your connection is secure to block unauthorized access while you're away.

5 Remotely Access Printers, Drives, and More

Remote Desktop lets you control other devices remotely and access peripherals like printers, storage devices, and other supported Plug and Play (PnP) devices. Thus, you can print documents remotely, have someone scan files that instantly appear on your device, and access data stored on a USB drive or external hard disk.

This feature saves time and eliminates the need to carry extra devices. To enable it, type Remote Desktop Connection in Windows Search, open the app, and then go to "Show Options." Next, go to the "Local Resources" tab and check the appropriate boxes, such as "Printers." After that, click “Connect.” Once connected, you'll have remote access to these hardware devices.

6 Manage a Headless Server With Ease

With Remote Desktop, you can fully control a headless server—a computer operating without a monitor, keyboard, or mouse—directly from your device. These servers are commonly used for web hosting and other backend tasks. No matter where the server is located, you can access it remotely to perform updates and maintenance and monitor performance.

To set it up, enable Remote Desktop on the server by going to Settings > System > Remote Desktop and turning it on. Next, retrieve the server’s IP address by running the <