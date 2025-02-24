A problem that has plagued petrolheads for as long as cars have been on the road is what you should drive once you’re grown up and your sports car doesn’t have space for the kids. The answer has often been sporty sedans, of which there are plenty to choose from in the modern age.

Modern sports sedans offer power that could put sports cars of old to shame, with exceptional driving dynamics to match. On top of this, you’ll find the backseats provide plenty of space to house the family. They are also tuned to be able to switch seamlessly from the track to daily driving.

We’ve found ten exceptional sports sedans that offer performance and practicality in bucketloads. We’ve ranked them by price, providing excellent options whether you’re searching for something on a budget, or you have money to burn.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed.

Related 10 Affordable Used Sports Cars That Can Keep Up With A Porsche 911 These 10 affordable used sports cars deliver impressive speed and handling, proving you don’t need a Porsche 911 to experience thrilling performance.

10 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

MSRP: $32,715

Volkswagen Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Volkswagen may be known mostly for their sensibility, they often break away from that reputation to deliver something fun and a little raucous. That description perfectly fits the Jetta GLI. Alongside its excellent performance, it offers an interior that is modern and exceptionally practical.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 7-Speed DCT Horsepower 228 HP Torque 258 LB-FT Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 5.6 Seconds Top Speed 126 MPH

Volkswagen has put an uprated version of the inline-four that you'd find in a Golf GTI under the hood of the sporty Jetta. It comes with either a manual or automatic transmission, and while the latter is quicker, we'd almost always opt for the manual.

Pros

A ton of fun around corners

Available manual transmission

Impressively comfortable ride

Cons

Hard plastics throughout the cabin

Seats are a little stiff

Not as exciting to look at as some rivals

9 2025 Hyundai Elantra N

MSRP: $34,250

Hyundai Front 3/4 action shot of a 2024 Hyundai Elantra N

If you're looking for an entry-level sports sedan that really leans in to its role, the Elantra N will definitely excite. With very boy-racer-esque styling, it is guaranteed to turn heads, on way or the other. It is also much more spacious in the back than the outgoing Veloster N which it replaced.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 8-Speed DCT Horsepower 276 HP Torque 289 LB-FT Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 4.8 Seconds Top Speed 155 MPH

Compared to the Jetta GLI, the Elantra N has a lot more power, and you can certainly feel it when you put your foot down. Once again a dual-clutch automatic is available, but we'd stick to the manual. This little sedan's fantastic handling and sharp throttle response make it an absolute joy to drive.

Pros

More power than you'd expect

Sonorous exhaust note

Clings to the apex

Cons

Low-rent interior materials

Features like adaptive cruise control are excluded

Styling is a little divisive

8 2025 Genesis G70

MSRP: $42,500

Genesis Front 3/4 shot of a 2022 Genesis G70

Genesis has burst on to the scene, offering excellent luxury sedans at a fraction of the cost of those offered by its competitors. The G70 is their compact option and finds an excellent balance between luxury and sportiness. It is comfortable and smooth on your daily commute but has the guts to be a little naughty when you want it to be.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 300 HP Torque 311 LB-FT Driveline RWD or AWD 0-60 MPH 5.9 Seconds Top Speed 155 MPH

Genesis offers the G70 in two forms. The 2.5T is the base model, outlined above, but those looking for more speed can opt for the 3.3T. This twin-turbocharged V-6 puts out 365 horsepower and can rocket to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. In either guise, it handles corners with plenty of enthusiasm.

Pros

Very muscular body work

Two brilliant engine choices

More affordable than its rivals

Cons