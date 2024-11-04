PPSSPP, an emulator for PSP, has released version 1.18. This update ccomes with better iOS and Mac support, Game Mode improvements, and a lot of bug fixes.

The new update had some useful interface improvements, including there are three new themes (seen below), the ability to see game information in-game, and there's a new post-processing filter, Sharp Bilinear. Users can also now install save games directly from ZIP files without issues, and anyone can map more input actions, like Reset. VR users will get a new immersive mode that improves reprojection by extending the rendered area. The CHD file format has also received significant improvements, leading to drastically improved performance in VR.

There were many crash fixes, Vulkan barrier fixes, and filesystem fixes. The Atrac3+ code has been separated from ffmpeg, which makes debugging and maintenance easier. The update also introduces a new debugging tool, MIPSTracer, developed by Nemoumbra. The rendering problems that have come up in some games have also been fixed. A depth buffer problem in the Socom FB3 menu has been resolved. Glitchy transparency with OpenGL in Platypus and dark lighting in OpenGL in Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow has also been addressed. An AMD GPU-related issue with MGS2 Acid has been fixed, among other game rendering issues.

As for the Mac and iOS, the PPSSPP team was able to stop accidental app switching by disabling auto-hiding of the swipe indicator. The team was also able to implement basic physical keyboard support and halved the execution time of drawing skinned characters. Additionally, the home button on controllers (like the PS Logo button) will now work, but this was done by disabling system gesture processing on those buttons.

The PPSSPP 1.18 update will be rolled out gradually over multiple days on Google Play for Android users. The team claims the iOS version may take longer due to how long it can take for the App Store to review the files, but it could be because Apple just let the emulator onto the platform, and it may need more reviewing when updating.

The update notes PPSSPP 1.18 mentioned some critical bugs affecting many devices when running homebrew applications and demos. The team stated that this was not resolved yet but will be fixed in version 1.18.1, which is expected to be released shortly. You can download PPSSPP from the official website.

Source: PPSSPP