If you don't mind getting experimental, PowerToys is a great way to get extra official functionality from your Windows 11 install. It's made by Microsoft, and it's a really cool tool to have if you want to unlock additional "hidden" tools that might improve your Windows experience. Now, version 0.88 is here, and it adds a really useful tool for presentations and slideshows.

Microsoft has rolled out PowerToys version 0.88. As always, it brings a host of updates, a lot of which are mostly bug fixes for existing features, but the update does add some new stuff. The most notable addition is ZoomIt. Previously a standalone utility under the Sysinternals umbrella, ZoomIt's source code has now been incorporated into the PowerToys suite. The tool was actually built by Mark Russinovich, Aaron Margosis, and John Stephens in 1996, about 29 years ago, so it's actually a surprisingly old tool. And what is it, exactly?

Arol Wright / How-To Geek

It's a powerful screen zoom, annotation, and recording tool designed to enhance technical presentations and demonstrations. If you're showing your screen at a lecture, for example, you can zoom in a pinch and annotate/highlight stuff on screen that you can then undo as quickly as hitting the Escape key. It's pretty nifty.

As we said, it also packs larger bug fixes and changes to existing tools, as well as for PowerToys itself. For one, the release addresses a title bar override issue affecting Windows App SDK applications on Windows 10, ensuring that accent colors are now correctly displayed. The logic for detecting running administrator applications has also been optimized to reduce resource demands. A significant fix included addresses crashes experienced by multiple utilities when the Group Policy Object (GPO) to disable data diagnostics was enabled.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, or get the latest version from GitHub.

Source: Microsoft (GitHub), Thurrott