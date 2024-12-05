You can now upgrade storage in your Mac Studio without paying Apple's exorbitant prices thanks to custom modules from French company Polysoft.

This is possible because Polysoft has managed to reverse-engineer Apple's proprietary storage architecture, launching a crowdfunding campaign for its Studio Drive modules. The project is fully funded, with the storage modules in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities set to start shipping in January 2025. Polysoft isn't a random company that will take your money and run; it's been in business since 1981 and is a well-known name among Apple fans.

They'll cost about half as much as Apple charges for its storage modules. Polysoft might even bring Studio Drive to Apple's new M4 Mac mini, which also has proprietary removable storage modules, although they differ from Mac Studio's. In addition to lower prices, these storage models can be installed at any time, while Apple's Mac Studio storage must be configured at the time of purchase in its online store.

There should be no discernible differences in performance or compatibility between Studio Drive and Apple's modules because Polysoft uses the same Kioxia and Hynix TLC NAND chips as Apple, with data transfer rates up to 7.9 gigabytes per second. However, Studio Drive also has one safety feature that distinguishes it from Apple's modules: RIROP. This feature prevents data loss that may occur when repairing certain MacBook Pros because of a voltage regulator failure.

Studio Drive requires soldering skills to install the modules, so it's not for everyone. Plus, you'll need to authorize the modules using Apple Configurator to re-encrypt the whole drive. Your purchase includes a blank card with a voltage regulator and small components, but "you will need to solder yourself new, factory blank NAND of your choice."

Polysoft will offer removable 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB Studio Drive modules, priced at $420 (€399) for 2TB, $843 (€799) for 4TB, and $1,158 (€1,099) for 8TB–roughly half of what Apple charges for comparable storage upgrades at the time of purchase. The modules have a 5-year warranty and have been tested on M1 and M2-based Mac Studio machines.

Source: Kickstarter via The Verge