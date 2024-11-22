When you think about the old reliable USB sticks, you might not think about speed... until you need to copy some big files. PNY has now released a faster USB drive just for that.

PNY just unveiled the Pro Elite V3 range of USB thumb sticks. They are available in sizes ranging from 256GB all the way up to 1TB, with the 1TB model costing about $109.99. That's a tad more expensive than other USB sticks with the same storage capacity, so what's the deal here? Mainly, the fact that the drive supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. This means that the drive is capable of achieving 1000 MB/s read speeds and 800 MB/s drive speeds, which are several orders of magnitude higher than the speeds normally found in USB 2.0 drives. In other words, it's very fast, and it's one of the best drives you can get if you're looking for fast read and write speeds.

With its large capacity, you can store things such as 4K videos on the drive and carry them with you—it's a great option for content creators and professionals. Being a thumb drive, it's probably still a bit limited—it might suffer with sustained read and write speeds, for one. If you don't want to have to care about that, however, probably an external SSD or buying an NVMe drive and putting it in a USB enclosure are better choices. If you just need something that does the trick and is portable, however, this thumb drive might be a great choice if you're willing to pay a bit of a premium for it.

The drive is now available on PNY's website. It's not available on other retailers at the moment, but you should still keep an eye.

Source: PNY