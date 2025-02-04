USB-C was conceived as the USB port to end all USB ports, though USB-A is still definitely alive. PNY has just launched some USB-C only thumb drives, and there are a few reasons why you might want to check them out other than the fact they're USB-C.

PNY has just released a bunch of new USB Type-C flash drives. The flagship model, the PRO Elite V3, features read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 800MB/s, making it ideal for handling large files and demanding applications. It's also available in capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB, and it also features a durable metal housing with a sliding cap and integrated key loop for enhanced portability. PNY claims the PRO Elite V3 is up to 265 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives.

Alongside the PRO Elite V3, we also have the compact Elite-X Fit and the mainstream Elite models. The Elite-X Fit offers read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s in a micro-sized form factor, designed for users who need to transfer files between mobile devices and full-size computers. It features a sliding cap and is available in 64GB to 256GB capacities. The Elite model, aimed at everyday use, provides read speeds up to 120MB/s, which is up to ten times faster than USB 2.0. It's also available in sizes ranging from 64GB to 256GB sizes.

All three models are compatible with USB Type-C enabled smartphones, tablets, and computers, and are backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. And of course, if your PC features USB-C ports, which it usually does if it was released in the last half decade, then you'll also be good to go there.

Prices for the PRO Elite V3 range from $29.99 for the 256GB model to $144.99 for the 2TB version. The Elite-X Fit is priced at $27.99 for a 3-pack of 64GB drives, $24.99 for a 2-pack of 128GB drives, and $24.99 for a single 256GB drive. The Elite model will be available soon (no specific timeframe for a launch has been provided by PNY), with pricing starting at $17.99 for a single 256GB drive and $25.99 for either a 3-pack of 128GB drives or a 5-pack of 64GB drives.

Source: PNY