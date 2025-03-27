Summary The PNY PRO Elite V3 offers ultra-fast read and write speeds compared to traditional flash drives.

The metal build and retractable USB-C connector make it durable and convenient.

Speeds may vary based on your type of USB-C port.

USB flash drives are handy for moving files around, but for speed or capacity, they aren’t the best choice. That may still be the case for many drives, but it certainly isn’t true of the PNY PRO Elite V3 Type-C USB Flash Drive.

PNY PRO Elite V3 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive 7 / 10 Whether you're working on a video edit or just sharing some photos, the PNY PRO Elite V3 Type-C USB Flash Drive offers plenty of speed and capacity to let you take nearly any files anywhere. Pros & Cons Incredibly fast file transfers, even for large files

Available in fairly high capacity options

Sturdy metal build Has a tendency to heat up $32 at PNY $84 at Amazon

See Our Process How We Test and Review Products at How-To Geek We go hands-on with every product to ensure it's worth your time and money.

Price and Availability

Like many flash drives, the PNY PRO Elite V3 is available in multiple capacities. In this case, you get four options: a 256GB version retailing for $35, a 512GB version for $53, the 1TB model (which is the model I’m reviewing) for $$84, or 2TB for $145.

Specifications Brand PNY Capacity 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Speed 1000MB/s read | 800MB/s write Connection USB-C Type 3.2 Gen 2 Portable Yes Durability Metal build Warranty 2 Year Limited Expand

A Sturdy Metal Build and a Sleek Design

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

One difference that is immediately apparent between the PNY PRO Elite V3 and your typical flash drive is the build. While most portable drives are made from plastic, the PNY’s enclosure is made from sturdy metal. I wouldn’t want to run a car over it to be on the safe side, but I’m fairly confident it’s tougher than most typical flash drives.

Similarly, the USB-C connector the drive uses to connect retracts into the metal body to keep it protected when not in use. This feels fairly sturdy, and there’s a satisfying click that lets you know when it’s fully extended, but any part like this does leave me wondering how well it will last over the course of years. Still, even without the click, the drive should remain fully usable.

One other note is that this drive, whether due to the higher speeds, larger capacity, or both, does tend to heat up over time. I noticed that even when I wasn’t transferring files, it tended to stay fairly warm while plugged into my laptop. It didn’t get hot to the touch, but was definitely warmer than I’d typically expect from a flash drive.

Plenty of Capacity, Plus Simple Connectivity

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

As you’ve likely noticed, the PNY PRO Elite V3 uses a USB-C connection, which is, somewhat surprisingly, still not too common in the world of flash drives. Most computers and even many phones sold in the last few years feature USB-C, so it’s fairly likely that you have at least one device handy that can use this thumb drive. Using it to its fullest extent is another story, however.

To reach the maximum speeds the PNY PRO Elite V3 is capable of, you’ll need to plug it into a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. These are relatively common on newer laptops, but they’re often not the only type of USB-C port available, so you may want to check to make sure you’re plugging into your fastest available port.

If you don’t have a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, any USB-C port will still offer relatively fast speeds. If you’re limited to USB-A, the main advantage of the PNY is capacity, but you’ll need a USB-C to USB-A adapter, as PNY doesn’t supply one.

Scorching Speeds and Temperatures to Match

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

I could jump right into the data, but instead I’ll start with this: I knew going into this review that the PNY was going to be quick compared to an average flash drive. Even so, I was still so surprised when a batch of files copied to the drive near-instantaneously that I had to immediately pop the drive into another computer to make sure the files actually transferred. This was despite already having tested the read and write speeds.

Testing the drive in CrystalDiskMark, I saw an average of 1058.95MB/s read speeds, and 1028.84MB/s write speeds. Both of these results came from running the test and averaging the result over five runs. The results actually beat PNY’s own claims of “extreme read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 800 MB/s,” though this could be based on a different test.