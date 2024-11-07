PNY has released its new PRO Elite Prime microSD Flash Cards and Performance Prime microSD Card Reader. The Micro SD Cards come in multiple storage options, but the speed increases as the storage does.

The PRO Elite Prime microSD Cards come in capacities ranging from 64GB to 1.5TB. They all have U3 technology and V30 Video Speed Class, which is great for capturing high-quality HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videos. The cards also have an A2 App Performance rating, which ensures apps and games run at acceptable speeds from the card.

The microSD cards have read speeds up to 200MB/s across all sizes, but their write speeds vary depending on the capacity. The 64GB card can have write speeds of up to 110MB/s, while the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 1.5TB cards reach up to 150MB/s. That's pretty similar to Samsung's higher-end microSD cards, though not all readers and devices are capable of reaching those speeds.

The Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD Card Reader complements the PRO Elite Prime microSD Cards by giving much faster speeds when used with them. The included PNY SD adapter extends regular compatibility to devices with a full-size SD card slot, like DSLR cameras. The Performance Prime Card Reader features USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology and a Type-A connector, which gives quick and convenient data storage and transfer to laptops and desktop computers. It also supports backward compatibility with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections.

The prices for these storage devices range from $28.99 to $109.99 on the official website. The 64GB 3-pack is priced at $30.99, while the 128GB 2-pack costs $32.99. Individual cards come in 256GB for $29.99, 512GB for $49.99, 1TB for $97.99, and 1.5TB for $109.99. Additionally, a 128GB All-In-One Kit bundled with the Performance Prime Card Reader is available for $28.99.

The Performance Prime microSD Card Reader itself is sold separately on the official website for $12.99. The PRO Elite Prime microSD Cards are available now, while the Performance Prime microSD Card Reader is expected to be available on Amazon on November 14, 2024.

Source: PNY