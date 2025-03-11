These days, we’re like zombies when it comes to consuming movies and TV shows. It’s not your fault you're being plunged into huge libraries of free media—emphasis on free, by the way.

Two Free Streaming Services

With so many streaming services to choose from, you can get lost in the sea of competing companies.

You start to compare prices, which can still be too expensive, and prices for streaming services seem to keep going up. It can be difficult to pick the one you like. But what if I told you there’s no need to pay to watch all the movies and TV shows you like? There are legal streaming services that you can use without paying a dime. Pluto TV and Tubi are two streaming ad-supported platforms online that offer free movies and TV series. It may even make you wonder who needs Netflix anymore.

Pluto TV is among the streaming services currently owned by the media entertainment company Paramount Global, with more than 80 million active monthly users. It was launched back in 2013 to match the standard cable television, with categories including: movies & television, lifestyle & reality, and news & sports. Some of Pluto TV’s notable shows include Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Sailor Moon, Merlin, and many more. Some of these shows you can watch on “Live TV,” while others are “On Demand.” Pluto TV also has quite a lot of popular television channels, including: CBS News, NFL, CNN, Comedy Central, Bloomberg, MTV, Nickelodeon, and various anime.