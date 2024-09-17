Plugable just released its first-ever portable monitor, the Plugable 15.6" USB-C Portable Display Monitor (USBC-PDMON). It's designed to cater to professionals and tech enthusiasts who want a simple, portable, and versatile display.

One of the standout features of the USB-C Portable Monitor is the dual 10Gbps USB-C ports. With these, you can add additional peripherals like keyboards and mice. The monitor can receive up to 100W of power with the right adapter, with up to 85W going to the connected device, and 15W reserved for the display's own power. That's great for charging your phone, tablet, or laptop as you do work.

Besides the USB-C ports, the Plugable also has buttons on the side to change the brightness and color mode easily. It has a 1920x1080 Full HD IPS display and a 60Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has a 178-degree viewing angle and a top brightness of 300 nits.

Plugable

The monitor also comes with an integrated folding travel cover and stand. It's lightweight (2 lbs) for its travel capabilities, and thanks to the USB-C features mentioned above, it's great for a mobile office. Speaking of which, you can take advantage of that mobile office idea by connecting multiple Plugable displays. You can connect two displays to a Thunderbolt hub through the USB-C ports. However, you will need to check if your computer can actually handle that many screens—for example, most phones and tablets can only power one external display, and some modern Macs can only handle up to two monitors. This gives you three screens that only need a cable to return to the laptop.

The Plugable 15.6" USB-C Portable Display is available now in both the US and Canada. It is priced at $199.95 with a 10% off Prime Exclusive Discount on Amazon. You can also buy it from Plugable's online store, and the company's affiliate partners will sell it for bulk and business purchases.

Source: Plugable