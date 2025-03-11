Plugable now sells a 5Gbps Ethernet to USB-C adapter for just $38. The company is also introducing its first Thunderbolt 5 cable, which is (thankfully) far less expensive than Apple's TB5 cable.

The Plugable 5Gbps USB-C Ethernet Adapter is a serious asset for anyone who performs large data transfers over LAN. So long as you own a fast network switch, along with a computer or server that has multi-gig Ethernet ports, it's all plug and play.

At full 5Gbps speeds, you can transfer roughly half a gigabyte of data every second, meaning that file transfers of 1TB will theoretically take just 33 minutes. (I say "theoretically" because drive speeds and other factors, some of which are beyond your control, will naturally limit real-world transfer rates.) Those who regularly back up or transfer large files can greatly benefit from these speeds, although 5Gbps is a steep investment if you don't already own a high-speed network switch or router, some Cat 6 cables, a NAS or desktop with multi-gig connectivity, super-fast SSDs, and so on.

This dongle may also provide some utility in environments with ultra-high-speed fiber internet. But 5Gbps internet plans are a rarity, and anyway, they often cost up to $200 a month. I assume that the adapter will be more commonly used in home labs or video studios with extreme data storage needs.

Obviously, the adapter works best with high-speed USB-C or Thunderbolt ports (Plugable recommends using a port with 10Gbps speeds). If you use a lower-speed USB-C port, or if you convert the connection to USB-A with a separate adapter, you won't get the full 5Gbps networking performance. Plugable says that the adapter is compatible with Windows and Mac machines, plus Chromebooks "and other USB-C devices." I assume that Android devices and iPads are also supported, though this hasn't been explicitly confirmed by Plugable.

Plus, an "Affordable" Thunderbolt 5 Cable

Alongside its new 5Gbps USB-C adapter, Plugable is now offering its first Thunderbolt 5 cable. Priced at $30 and measuring just 3.3 feet in length, it ain't the cheapest cable on the planet, but it's half the price of Apple's TB5 cable and $5 less expensive than Cable Matters' TB5 cable. It's also cheaper than the TB4 cables I bought a few years ago. So, given the context, I'll call it "affordable."

This Thunderbolt 5 cable offers 80Gbps bidirectional bandwidth for ultra-fast data transfer, co-processing, and video connectivity. It also supports 240-watt power delivery, which is something that laptops will take advantage of in the coming years, and it can support dual 8K monitors at 60Hz through 120Gbps Bandwidth Boost mode.

Thunderbolt 5 is still a niche technology. It's currently relegated to high-end machines, such as the M4 MacBook Pro and some fancy gaming laptops, though it should trickle down to some less expensive computers by the end of 2025. A couple of docking stations already support TB5 for enhanced USB and video expansion, and the technology is expected to revolutionize external GPUs once consumers have better access to it. For me, the eGPU thing is the most exciting part of TB5, as it should provide a form of "upgradability" for laptops that lack a discrete GPU (though you'll need to sit at a desk to enjoy this "upgradability").

The Plugable 5Gbps USB-C Ethernet Adapter and Thunderbolt 5 Cable are available today for $38 and $30, respectively. Early customers can save up to $6 on their purchase by clipping the coupon on either product's Amazon listing.

Source: Plugable