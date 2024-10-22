Plugable has announced a new multi-port charging station hub equipped with as many as ten USB-C ports that can power all your devices simultaneously, with some caveats.

The new PS-10CC hub is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Don't worry, Plugable has already crowdfunded several projects through Kickstarter successfully and is a trusted brand. The PS-10CC is a sleek and compact accessory encased in an elegant aluminum housing that complements your overall tech style. It's lined with ten USB-C ports on the front to power devices like phones, tablets, computers, and so forth. There's an additional USB-C port out the back for 100W power input.

Like with all multi-port hubs and adapters, the PS-10CC cannot output more power across its ports in total than it receives from a power outlet. But unlike similar products that don't provide the same wattage across all ports, any of the ten USB-C pots on the PS-10CC can output 100W. The kicker is, the 100W total power output is shared across all ports.

So if your Android handset or iPhone requires 20W of power to charge, your tablet an additional 20-30W, and your laptop at least 40W, you can plug them into separate ports, and each device will draw the full amount of power. But the moment you plug a 16-inch MacBook Pro (which ships with a 160W power adapter), the hub will redistribute power across the ports to prioritize charging your MacBook Pro.

Plugable

So, even though the hub can output up to 100W through any one port, you can't plug two 100W laptops into this thing and expect them to charge at 100W each. But at least you can plug all your phones, tablets, laptops, headsets, batteries and other devices and have them charged overnight.

This feature, called PriorityShare, shares power across ports in a way that prioritizes devices requiring more power to recharge. However, there's no specific order in which you must connect higher-wattage devices as is often the case with rival products.

The system monitors power requirements in real-time and adjusts power sharing as some of the plugged devices fill their batteries and start to charge slower. The hub uses the USB Power Delivery protocol for fast-charging capabilities and safety features like overcharge protection.

You can back the Plugable PS-10CC hub on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing set at $59, but you need to hurry up because there's limited quantity. The device will sell at retail for about $100, so you can save about $40 over the eventual retail price. Shipments are expected in January 2025.

Source: Plugable