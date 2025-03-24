Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) offer a unique and enticing middle ground between gas-powered vehicles and electric vehicles. They offer tons of efficiency and the ability to run on electric power alone for short distances. Some models on the market offer a range that surpasses expectations, though.

With advancements in battery technology, some automakers are pushing the boundaries of what a PHEV is capable of. Longer electric-only ranges mean more savings for you and fewer stops at the gas station. Whether you’re on your daily commute or you are road-tripping with the family, a high-range PHEV is super convenient.

Exploring the best and most impressive plug-in hybrids on the market, we’ve found the model that delivers the longest electric range on a single charge. We break down its range, performance, charging speeds, and cost to see why it stands out in a sea of really impressive rivals.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and TopSpeed.

The GLC 350e Can Go Up to 54 Miles on Electric Power