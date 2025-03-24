Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) offer a unique and enticing middle ground between gas-powered vehicles and electric vehicles. They offer tons of efficiency and the ability to run on electric power alone for short distances. Some models on the market offer a range that surpasses expectations, though.
With advancements in battery technology, some automakers are pushing the boundaries of what a PHEV is capable of. Longer electric-only ranges mean more savings for you and fewer stops at the gas station. Whether you’re on your daily commute or you are road-tripping with the family, a high-range PHEV is super convenient.
Exploring the best and most impressive plug-in hybrids on the market, we’ve found the model that delivers the longest electric range on a single charge. We break down its range, performance, charging speeds, and cost to see why it stands out in a sea of really impressive rivals.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and TopSpeed.
