Plex is offering 20% off its lifetime Plex Pass subscription to celebrate the ongoing Pro Week. You can redeem the promotion with a code that’s valid throughout the Plex Pro week.

The lifetime subscription to Plex is now available for $95.99 (instead of $119.99) if you use the promo code FOREVERPRO when signing up for the offer. The offer code will be valid until 6:59 AM UTC, September 21, 2024. It unlocks every premium feature you get with the regular Lifetime Plex Pass.

Plex is software that lets you create a private media server where you can build up a library of content (music, TV, movies, or even photos). Once you’ve set that up, you can access your content from anywhere, or share it with friends who have a Plex account. It’s kind of like having your own version of Netflix where the content is your own and Plex automatically handles the artwork, cataloging, cast info, those little blurbs, and more. You can access your Plex content by installing the Plex app on almost any platform.

The Plex server and the Plex app are both free. And you can create a Plex account for free too. That’s all you need to emulate a basic streaming service, but the premium Plex subscription unlocks some added perks.

For example, if you have a TV antenna, you can watch any TV channels (many of them in HD) that are being broadcast in your area. And you can record or DVR those channels to your Plex content library, which then becomes available on all your other devices too. Plex Pass also lets you download the content locally on the Plex app. You get better parental controls for choosing which users can see what content. Plus, you can sync the Plex library on the mobile app with the Plex Pass subscription and enable hardware acceleration for better streaming performance.

You can sign up for Plex Pass from Plex's online store. If the discount isn't automatically applied, you can enter code FOREVERPRO.

Source: Plex