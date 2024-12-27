The lifetime Plex Pass is one of the best tech purchases you can make, but it's even better when you catch it at a discounted rate. Now, if you haven't hopped on previous offers, today's your chance before the year 2024 comes to a close.

The lifetime Plex Pass is currently 20% off. Rather than paying $119.99, you'll instead be paying $95.99 for the duration of this deal. It's a one-time fee—pay $95.99 once today and forget about ever paying again. It's not the biggest discount we've seen, as it has gone as low as $89.99 (on Black Friday, for example), but $95.99 is just $6 more and it's still an amazing price for one of the best media subscriptions your money can buy.

What does Plex Pass get you? It supercharges your Plex experience with access to the dedicated music app Plexamp, which includes features like lyrics display and the ability to automatically skip TV show intros. Plex Pass also unlocks Plex Dash, a server management tool for those who like to tinker. You'll enjoy smoother streaming and transcoding thanks to hardware acceleration, and even gain the ability to record live TV with DVR functionality.

These Plex discounts are pretty common at this point, but it's a really useful thing to have if you happen to have your own media collection, or just want to stream from other people's libraries without per-device purchases. You can set up a server with media that you own, and it can be accessed just like a streaming service that you can access from your phone as long as you have a good internet connection for that server. And the Plex Pass just takes it one step further by removing limitations and making the app, and devices connected to the app, all around more useful.

If you want to check it out, make sure to claim your discount with the code RELAX24.

Source: Plex