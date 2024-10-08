You can now write reviews for movies, shows, seasons, and individual episodes in Plex. However, review visibility is currently limited to friends and mutuals.

Community reviews show up alongside critic reviews on movie and show landing pages. They also appear on user profiles and in the activity feed. Reviews that contain spoilers can be marked as such by the reviewer, and you can interact with reviews by leaving a "like" or a comment.

To write a review, simply click the "Rate & Review" button on a movie or show's landing page. You'll see this button when streaming content from your media server, the free Plex library, or a friend's personal streaming library. Reviews can be up to 3,000 characters long, so don't be afraid to leave an essay for your friends.

"This first phase of Reviews is just the beginning–Plex is working hard on a future update that will introduce the ability to optionally share your Ratings & Reviews with anyone on Plex, not just friends. "

Plex

A future update will introduce the ability to share ratings and reviews with all Plex users. So, you'll see the opinions of strangers, and they'll see your opinions too. Those who like to share their opinions can sign up for the Plex Public Reviews Beta, available to a limited number of users who fill out a questionnaire.

Naturally, Plex allows you to hide the reviews of critics and friends. You can also block out critics' reviews and only see those from friends, or vice versa. Dip into your Settings, go to "Account," and select your preference from the "Ratings and Reviews From" section. You can also choose who sees your reviews from the "Account Visibility & Activity Sharing" section of the aforementioned "Account" settings page.

I'd like to take a moment to talk about my needs. As someone who's interested in other peoples' thoughts and opinions, I love the idea of community-led reviews in Plex. But I know that public movie reviews are often a hellscape of culture war posturing and other edgy nonsense. When Plex opens up public reviews—I'm surprised they're even going through with it—please do not fill my TV screen with trash. Please use the spoiler tag, too. Being a jerk is literally against the rules and could get you banned.

Source: Plex