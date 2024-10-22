Plex has announced that it will soon discontinue the ability to use Facebook's social login to sign in to the service and create new accounts.

The cut-off date is Monday, November 11, 2024. After that, you can no longer use your Facebook or Meta account to sign in to your existing Plex account or create a new one. Why the change? According to Plex, "overall low usage, as well as data and privacy considerations played a major role in our decision process."

Plex wouldn't provide further information, but it's unusual for a major developer to stop supporting Facebook login. Signing up for Plex with Facebook requires approving access to your name, profile picture, and email address, so it's unclear what "data and privacy considerations" prompted this decision. The company did say, "We know that this decision will impact some of you, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

You'll need to choose another secure login method to continue using the Plex apps and services. Plex also supports Google and Apple social logins, but you must activate them on your Account page; scroll down and expand the Linked Accounts section, then select either option. "Once linked, you can then sign in to your Plex account using that Google or Apple account (instead of Facebook)," Plex writes.

If you used Facebook to sign up for your Plex account, you'll need to set a password so you can sign in using your account email and password. To set a password for your Plex account, open the Account page and expand the Password section under the Security heading, then set a unique, secure password for your account.

Don't worry about getting locked out of your account if you forget to do this by November 11—you can always request a password reset to set a new account password. Another alternative is to use the "Continue with Google" or "Continue with Apple" option on the sign-in screen, provided your Google or Apple account has the same email address as your Plex account.

Plex is also currently overhauling its apps, moving some features out of the main app to streamline development. For example, photo management now has its own app called Plex Photos.

Source: Plex