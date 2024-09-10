Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, the latest addition to its PlayStation 5 console lineup. This high-performance console is designed to cater to gamers who want that extra boost in graphics and fidelity that the current PS5 cannot offer.

PS5 Pro includes a significantly upgraded GPU with 67% more Compute Units and 28% faster memory when compared to the standard PS5. This translates to up to 45% faster rendering for smoother gameplay, especially at higher resolutions and frame rates. Additionally, advanced ray tracing capabilities enable more dynamic and realistic lighting effects in supported games. Sony did a side-by-side comparison where some would notice a minor change if they focused on the graphics. However, the changes aren't as apparent if you're not specifically looking for small boosts in quality.

The PS5 Pro also introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is an AI-driven upscaling technology that should deliver super sharp image clarity and detail. This should be the case even when games are running at lower native resolutions. This could potentially make a significant difference on 4K and even 8K displays, but may not be the case on lower resolution displays.

Beyond visual enhancements, there's also PS5 Pro Game Boost, which may improve the performance and stability of supported PS4 and PS5 games. It also supports Enhanced Image Quality for select PS4 games, Wi-Fi 7 wireless technology, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K gaming. The biggest surprise is that it is digital only; it does not take discs. There will be an option to purchase the existing PS5 Disc Drive separately, but the model offered at $700 will not come with a disc drive.

Sony

There will also be several upcoming and existing games that will receive free software updates to take advantage of the PS5 Pro's capabilities. Some of these "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games were named, and now we know that Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Demon's Souls, Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered will receive it.

The PS5 Pro is still compatible with existing PS5 accessories, including PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, Access controller, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore. The user interface and network services also remain unchanged, so you can connect it just as you would a standard model. The biggest surprise is the Priced at $699.99, which is much higher than you would expect from a console.

The PS5 Pro will be available starting November 7, 2024. It comes equipped with a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a pre-installed copy of Astro's Playroom. Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will begin on the official website on September 26, 2024.

Source: Sony