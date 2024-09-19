After enduring a week of ridicule, the PS5 Pro is now the object of gamers' desires. This is all thanks to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, a limited run of consoles dressed in "retro" gray plastic. Nostalgia is the ultimate Jedi mind trick.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition taps into the original PlayStation's design language. There's that "retro" gray plastic, plus the original multicolored PlayStation logo and a line of old-school accessories. The USB-C cable that comes with the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro is particularly notable, as it mimics the look and feel of the old PlayStation controller's cable.

Every modern Sony console and accessory, minus the standard PS5 and the PSVR2, is getting the 30th Anniversary treatment. That said, the retro-colored PS5 Pro and PS5 Digital Edition won't be available as standalone units—they're bundled with a bunch of stuff. If you aren't a fan of the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag, the not-yet-disclosed price of the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro will probably make you nauseous.

The following products are available in 30th Anniversary colorways:

PS5 Pro Console 30th Anniversary (Bundle) : PS5 Pro console (2TB) DualSense controller DualSense Edge Controller with carrying case DualSense Charging Station Gray cover for Disc Drive (Disc Drive not included) Vertical Stand Original PlayStation-styled USB-C cable PlayStation sticker, paperclip, cable ties, and poster

: PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary (Bundle) PS5 Digital Edition console (1TB) DualSense controller Gray cover for Disc Drive (Disc Drive not included) Vertical stand PlayStation sticker, paperclip, cable ties, and poster

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition (Standalone)

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition (Standalone)

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition (Standalone)

Jokes aside, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection looks cool as hell. The gray plastic is a lot more appealing than the PS5's standard Stormtrooper-white coloring, and PlayStation's colorful old logo is just a gem. I really want Sony to ditch the boring, corporate-coded, monochrome logo that it adopted during the PS3 era.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection begin September 26th, with orders shipping November 21st. Sony will only sell 12,300 units of the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro Bundle, though other products in the Anniversary line will enjoy wider availability. Sony hasn't revealed the pricing for any of these items.

Source: Sony