There are lots of obvious places to use smart tech in your home. You might have smart lighting in the living room or bedroom, smart displays in the kitchen, or a smart TV in your living room. Smart speakers in the main rooms are a great way to give your home multi-room audio.

But there are plenty of other places that you're not using smart tech. If so, you could be missing out; there are some useful ways to use smart devices in almost every area of your home.

7 Hallways

It's easy to neglect rooms that get minimal use, such as hallways. However, using smart tech in your hallways can make a lot of sense.

I have a long hallway in my home that leads to the utility room. For some bizarre reason, the hallway has two lights, but each of these is controlled by a separate switch. The kicker is that each of these switches is at opposite ends of the hallway.