Quick Links

There are lots of obvious places to use smart tech in your home. You might have smart lighting in the living room or bedroom, smart displays in the kitchen, or a smart TV in your living room. Smart speakers in the main rooms are a great way to give your home multi-room audio.

But there are plenty of other places that you're not using smart tech. If so, you could be missing out; there are some useful ways to use smart devices in almost every area of your home.

7 Hallways

It's easy to neglect rooms that get minimal use, such as hallways. However, using smart tech in your hallways can make a lot of sense.

I have a long hallway in my home that leads to the utility room. For some bizarre reason, the hallway has two lights, but each of these is controlled by a separate switch. The kicker is that each of these switches is at opposite ends of the hallway.