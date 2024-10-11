Google has temporarily paused the rollout of Wear OS 5 to Pixel Watch 1 and 2 devices , due to the devices becoming stuck on a blank screen after receiving the September OTA update. There doesn't seem to be any issue for Pixel Watch 3 owners, though.

Google announced that the pause started on September 26, 2024, and the company is currently working to resolve the problem. The company has stated that it has a plan to resume the Wear OS 5 rollout later this year once the issue is addressed. However, there's no guarantee it can do so, so it could always be delayed even further.

For Pixel Watch owners experiencing the blank screen issue, Google suggests a factory reset of the Pixel Watch as a potential solution. Users can easily factory reset the Pixel Watch from the settings of their devices. You should contact Google Support for assistance if these methods fail to resolve the issue.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Wear OS 5 was supposed to bring some great features to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Wear OS 5 brings a new grid-based app launcher, privacy dashboard, Watch Face Format system, automatic timeout for app visibility, enhanced media controls, and expanded running metrics. However, it seems like some users don't have access to these features since the update has a habit of getting their devices to stick to a blank screen.

Unfortunately, there's no solution for users other than attempting a factory reset. Google has clearly stated that the company is working on it. So, the best thing to do is to wait for Google to fix the update and send that fix out to users. The rollout has stopped, so if you were not able to download the update, all you have to do is wait for the rollout of the next update.

Source: Google