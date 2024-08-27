With a new Tensor A1 chip and access to Gemini, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a strong candidate for the best truly wireless earbuds of 2024. However, do they offer enough upgrades over the original Pixel Buds Pro? Which one should you choose if you're looking for new earbuds? Let's find out the answers to those questions and more in this detailed comparison.

Price And Availability

The newly launched Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available to pre-order for $229, $30 more than their predecessor, i.e., the Pixel Buds Pro. Further, you'd have to wait until September 26, 2024, which is when Google will start shipping the device.

The original Pixel Buds Pro came out in 2022, and hence, they are often available at a hefty discount. For instance, the Pixel Buds Pro are selling for $139.99 at Best Buy and $131.94 at Walmart. We'll keep this in mind for the comparison, as a $100 difference is significant.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Are Smaller And Lighter

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

At first glance, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro look alike, especially if someone is looking at the Porcelain or Hazel/Charcoal finishes. However, a few subtle yet noticeable differences set the earbuds apart. For instance, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 measures 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03, making them 27% smaller than the Buds Pro (22.33 x 22.03 x 23.72 mm). The second-generation earbuds are 24% lighter as well (4.7g vs. 6.2g). Moreover, the newer earbuds should feel more comfortable in the ear, especially with the new "twist-to-adjust" mechanism that ensures a snug fit.

In terms of design, the Buds Pro 2 feature a spherical chassis with the company's initial engraved on the top, but they are less bulky and don't stick out as much as their predecessor. However, the placement of the touch-sensitive area and silicone ear tips (four different sizes) that fit snuggly in the ear canal remain the same. The Buds Pro 2's charging case is also similar to the original Buds Pro, except it has a speaker vent at the bottom for the new Find My Device function (more on that later).

To withstand dust and sweat, the Buds Pro 2 comes with an IP54 rating for the earbuds and an IPX4 rating for the charging case, a considerable upgrade from the IPX4-rated earbuds and IPX2-rated charging case of the Buds Pro. Besides the color mentioned above, the Buds Pro 2 are available in Wintergreen and Peony shades, while the original Buds Pro in Bay, Coral, Lemongrass, and Fog. Even though the Buds Pro 2 follow a similar design language as the Buds Pro, they are more refined in every aspect.

Tensor A1 Chip Offers Better Sound Quality And Noise Cancelation

Google

Even though the Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature the same custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver, they're able to improve upon almost all the audio-related features. Thanks to the new Tensor A1 chip, the Buds Pro 2 can offer twice as much noise cancelation (ANC) by adjusting the anti-noise frequencies up to three million times per second, a feature that Google likes to call Silent Seal 2.0. The chip provides a dedicated pathway for the sound to reach users' ears without interference from the noise cancelation processing, resulting in more accurate and detailed sound.

Like the Buds Pro, the Buds Pro 2 support spatial audio with head tracking for an immersive listening experience. Other common features include a transparency mode, Bluetooth Super Wideband (works with Pixel 8 and later), and Clear Calling. Similar to Conversation Awareness on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Conversation Detection on the Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro recognizes when the user is talking to someone, disables ANC, and switches on the transparency mode. A notable difference, however, is Bluetooth v5.4 (LE Audio) on the Buds Pro 2 as opposed to Bluetooth v5.0 on the Buds Pro.

Buds Pro 2's Charging Case Features A Speaker

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Like the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), the Buds Pro 2 come with a tiny speaker on the charging case. Located next to the USB-C charging port, the tiny speaker emits a ringtone every time you try to find it through the Find My Device app. Hence, if you're someone who misplaces their earphones around the house or in the office, ringing the charging case will certainly help you locate the earbuds in close proximity. What's unclear, however, is whether the Buds Pro 2 supports ultra-wideband technology, something that the Pixel Watch 3 does.

Want To Interact With Gemini? Get The Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google

Like all other products announced at the Made by Google launch event in August 2024, Google has also integrated Gemini into the Pixel Buds Pro 2. With Gemini, the earbuds can act as a hands-free, eyes-free virtual assistant that can provide directions to the set destination, remind you of an upcoming event, or give you song recommendations based on your preference.

The Buds Pro 2 also feature Gemini Live, Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o. The "mobile conversation experience" gives Gemini a more natural, human-like tone and allows users to have extended conversations with the AI chatbot. For example, you can discuss ideas related to an upcoming presentation or interview or deep-dive into a scientific concept while wearing the earbuds. All you have to do is unlock your phone and say, "Hey, Google, let's talk live."

In comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro supports Google Assistant, which isn't as capable as Gemini. It is important to mention that while the basic Gemini features remain free on the Buds Pro 2, you'd have to pay $20 per month to use the AI chatbot's conversational mode, which comes bundled with the Google One AI Premium subscription.

How's The Battery Life On Both Earbuds?

Google

Thanks to the efficient Tensor A1 audio processor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are rated to last eight hours (with ANC) and 12 hours (without ANC), while the charging case extends the life to 30 hours and 48 hours, respectively. Further, putting the earbuds in the charging case for five minutes can deliver up to 90 minutes of listening time without noise cancelation. Speaking of charging, the case supports wired and Qi-certified wireless charging.

In comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro can provide up to seven hours (with ANC) and 11 hours (without ANC), while the charging case extends the life to 20 hours and 31 hours, respectively. Clearly, the Buds Pro 2 offer more battery life, especially if you prefer keeping ANC on, in which case, you'll get an additional 10 hours of listening time (with the charging case).

Which Is Right For You?

Given that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost about $100 more than the two-year-old Pixel Buds Pro, the latter becomes an easy recommendation, especially for those looking for a "Pro" TWS on a budget. The Buds Pro offer decent noise cancelation, a functional transparency mode, great sound quality, and some of the new features like Conversation Detection, Clear Calling, and a low-latency gaming mode if you have a Pixel 8 or newer device.

However, if you want the absolute best earbuds that Google has to offer, with better sound quality and noise cancelation, and, more importantly, access to Gemini, you'd have to shell out more money for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. You also get better battery life and a tiny speaker beside the charging port that helps you locate the earbuds. These quality-of-life improvements enhance the user experience on the flagship earbuds.

If you already have the Pixel Buds Pro, you can hold onto the device for a couple more years. Keep in mind that the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds Pro 2 function best with a Pixel device.