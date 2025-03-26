Summary Google Pixel phones are experiencing alarm clock issues.

Reddit users reported Pixel 9 & older models' alarms turning off or being disabled without explanation.

Reports suggest Gemini may be the cause, but Google is working on a fix.

Do you have a Google Pixel phone and have noticed alarms failing to go off? If so, you're not alone. The recent March update, or Gemini, seems to have completely broken alarms for some Pixel owners. Countless users are claiming their phone alarms aren't going off at all, and here's what we know.

Remember when we all had obnoxious alarms on our bedside tables? These never failed or made me late for work. Well, unless I shut it off and went back to sleep. However, smartphones are a different story. We've seen multiple alarm issues with the iPhone and Samsung phones, and now it's Google's turn.

Reports all over Reddit suggest that something is happening with the Pixel 9 and its alarm clock app, although older Pixel phone owners are reporting similar issues. It's not that alarms fail to go off, they're randomly being turned off entirely. One user said all of their Pixel alarms were turned off (and disabled) over the weekend, and they're not the only ones. Users claim that scheduled alarms that they've used for months randomly get turned off.

Interestingly enough, digging into Reddit, we found complaints dating back to last week, if not earlier, suggesting this isn't a new problem, even if it's not extremely widespread. That said, there are enough complaints to suggest something is undoubtedly wrong.

Looking into things, we're not sure what's wrong, but the official Google Pixel Reddit account is aware of the problem. Hopefully, that means we'll get some sort of update or resolution sooner rather than later. There's nothing worse than waking up at 9 a.m. when your work shift starts at 8 a.m. All the anxiety!

Several Reddit users think Gemini is the problem. Apparently, when an alarm goes off and a Pixel owner asks Gemini to turn it off, it might completely turn off every alarm, not just the current audible one. That's obviously a problem Google would need to address if true. As we all know, Gemini is replacing Google Assistant, so hopefully, this isn't a sign of things to come. Other users claim it's something in the March Pixel drop, not Gemini. Either way, we'll need to wait and see.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only problem plaguing the Pixel March feature drop. Earlier this month we mentioned some screen issues, brightness controls changing on their own, and haptic vibrator motors acting funny. Now, it looks like the screen brightness isn't the only thing with a mind of its own—the alarm clock app is going haywire.

Google is no stranger to updates causing minor issues. In previous years, we've seen monthly updates wreak havoc on Bluetooth, battery life, power consumption, and other things. For now, your best bet is to double-check all your alarms, especially before falling asleep. Just because your alarms are working now doesn't mean this bug won't get you later in the week. Furthermore, this could be a Gemini issue on Android, as we did see a similar complaint from a OnePlus owner.

Last but not least, you could try using some of the best third-party alarm apps for Android. Otherwise, we're hopeful Google can make a behind-the-scenes change to fix these woes. We'll keep an eye out for more details.

Source: LifeHacker