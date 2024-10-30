The PineNote Community Edition is now available for pre-order. It's a large e-ink tablet with stylus support and open software, but it's not quite a finished product ready for everyone.

We've been waiting for the Pine64's Linux E-ink Tablet to return, and now it finally has. The PineNote operates on a Linux operating system developed by the PINE64 community. The best part about the PineNote Community Edition is its potential for customization and the fact that it uses open-source development.

This is an e-paper tablet for Linux developers and early adopters, giving them the freedom to tinker with and customize the device. This open-source approach means any user can potentially optimize PineNote to meet their specific needs. It is designed for tasks like note-taking, document creation and editing, reading books, web browsing, and terminal usage (command-line interface). It's important to remember that the Community Edition is considered a beta product, so be ready for any instability that may come with that.

The PineNote is Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 SoC, and features a quad-core Cortex A55 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It also has a Wacom EMR digitizer for pen input, a multi-touch panel, stereo speakers, four microphones, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The PineNote has a 1404 x 1872 resolution e-paper display with 16 grayscale levels, a fast refresh rate, and a scratch-resistant screen with an anti-glare coating. Additionally, it has a frontlight with 36 adjustable levels of white or amber illumination.

While it might not be the best choice for those looking for a polished, out-of-the-box experience, it's great for those who want more freedom with their devices. Those interested can pre-order it now on the official website for $399 and expect shipments to start in mid-November 2024. There was a note that there may be issues with PineNote's shipping due to limitations surrounding Lithium-ion battery-powered devices.

Source: Pine64