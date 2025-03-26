Excel's PERCENTOF function returns the percentage that a subset of data contributes to a whole dataset, saving you from having to create additional or complex formulas to generate the same outcome.

The PERCENTOF Syntax

The PERCENTOF function has two arguments:

=PERCENTOF(a,b)

where

a (required) is the data subset that makes up part of the whole dataset, and

b (also required) is the whole dataset.

In other words, the PERCENTOF function tells you the value of subset a as a percentage of the total dataset b.

Using PERCENTOF With a Single Value

The most straightforward use of the PERCENTOF function is to calculate the percentage of a single value against an overall total.

In this example, let's say you've been asked to analyze the June performance of 14 shops in England. Specifically, your task is to work out each shop's contribution to the overall sales total for that month.

In my example, I've used a formatted Excel table and structured references. As a result, my formulas are easier to parse, and if I add more data to row 16 and below, the new values will automatically be included in the calculations. If you don't use tables and structured references, you may need to adjust your formulas so that they contain absolute references, and you'll have to update your formulas if you add more rows of data.

To do this, in cell E2, type:

=PERCENTOF(

Then, click cell D2, which is the data subset whose contribution to the overall total you want to calculate. If you've used a formatted table, this will force Excel to add the column name to your formula, and the @ symbol means that each row will be considered individually within the result. Following this, add a comma:

=PERCENTOF([@[June sales]],

Finally, select all the data in column D—including the subset you selected in the previous step but excluding the column header—to tell Excel which cells make up the whole dataset. This will appear in your formula as the column name in square parentheses. Then, close the original, rounded parentheses.

=PERCENTOF([@[June sales]],[June sales])





When you press Enter, the result will display as a series of zeros. But don't worry—this happens because the data in the percentage column is currently represented as decimals, rather than percentages.