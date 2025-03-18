Pebble is back with a pair of new smartwatches—the $150 Core 2 Duo and $225 Core Time 2. Unfortunately, iPhone owners who buy these smartwatches will miss out on a lot of important functionality.

The new PebbleOS watches are explicitly designed for both Android and iOS, just as they were a decade ago. However, as founder Eric Migicovsky explains in a blog post, "there is no way for us to support all the functionality that Apple Watch has access to." Arbitrary restrictions in iOS severely limit PebbleOS' functionality when paired to an iPhone, so Migicovsky wants to temper expectations as the pre-orders roll in.

Here are some things that are impossible for third-party smartwatch brands to implement on iOS, per Migicovsky:

Send or reply to iMessages messages.

Interact with notification actions, such as the "Done" button on Reminders.

Access internet services when the companion app is closed.

Withhold notifications while you are actively using your phone.

Charge customers for third-party watchfaces.

Additionally, Migicovsky notes that it's extremely difficult to implement cross-app communication on iOS. And iMessage workarounds that Pebble did in the old days no longer work, as smartwatch makers can no longer make deals with carriers behind Apple's back. (As a quick side note, Migicovsky is also the founder of Beeper, an app that briefly brought iMessage to Android.)

"Apple claims their restrictions on competitors are only about security, privacy, crafting a better experience etc etc. At least that’s what they tell you as they tuck you into bed. I personally don’t agree - they’re clearly using their market power to lock consumers into their walled ecosystem … The problem is that 40% of everyone who signed up on rePebble.comstill uses an iPhone. So we’re going to make a damn iOS app." - Eric Migicovsky

Obviously, the Apple Watch is far more powerful and capable than any PebbleOS device. Improved software support on iOS would not change this fact. But I don't wear a watch every day, and most of the Apple Watch's features are useless to me. I also hate the idea of using a smartwatch with a paltry 18-hour battery life—yeah, that's bog-standard for a modern smartwatch, but I think it's annoying. A simpler, cheaper smartwatch that shows notifications, counts steps, and only needs to be charged once a month sounds perfect for me—the new Core PebbleOS watches could and should fulfill my needs.

But Apple wants me to buy an Apple Watch. It places arbitrary restrictions on third-party smartwatches in order to drive me toward the first-party option. Unfortunately for Apple, I'm just going to continue living life with a bare wrist. No Apple Watch, no Pebble, nothing.

On an unrelated note, Apple has been accused of anti-competitive behavior by the U.S. Department of Justice, the European Commission, Mexico and Brazil, South Korea, Japan, and several other nations. These antitrust suits primarily focus on the App Store, which allegedly discourages competition and harms customers by restricting third-party app availability, functionality, or profitability. Thankfully, the company does not exhibit such behavior in any other aspect of its business! Everything else is peachy keen!

If you're an Android user, go ahead and gloat. You can pre-order a PebbleOS Core 2 Duo or Core Time 2 today. iPhone owners who are willing to deal with Apple's nonsense should also buy in. I should take this opportunity to note that PebbleOS is a fun platform for tinkerers, so even if you miss out on some functionality, these Pebble successors may be a very fun or fulfilling purchase.

