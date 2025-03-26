There are many reasons to drool over a Pebble. For me, these ePaper watches look like a good companion to minimalist phones, and that makes me want to strap one on my wrist.

A Lot of the Features, Without the Flash

The original Pebble watch came out at a time when smartwatches were more an idea than a reality. The watch hit Kickstarter in 2012, shattering its funding goal of $100,000 to raise a staggering $10 million instead—becoming the most-funded project in the history of Kickstarter. The first Android Wear watches, the LG G Watch and the Samsung Gear Live, weren't unveiled until the summer of 2014. The Apple Watch wouldn't arrive until 2015.

This means there was plenty of room to explore and discover what a smartwatch could be. Some of the features have since become standard. The Pebble had swappable watch faces, so it could look different each day. It could display notifications from your home. You could track your steps. The watch could be a remote control for your phone, TV, or camera. It even had a flourishing app ecosystem, with community members creating thousands of apps.

If you didn't live through the era yourself, you can read our reviews of the original Pebble and the Pebble Time.

It's the ePaper display that continues to set the Pebble apart. The Pebble may have most of the features we've come to expect from smartwatches, but its monochromatic screen made the watch feel simpler. There's something about a slow, black and white display that makes a device feel less flashy.

Pebble was eventually acquired, and new watches stopped coming in 2016. A lot has happened since, but Pebble successors are now expected later this year. These newer watches now have a certain aesthetic they didn't quite have a decade ago.

Pebble's Vibe Mirrors Minimalist Phones

The Pebble was not sold as a minimalist smartwatch. After all, there were no smartwatches at the time. But the design of the Pebble doesn't feel that far from the minimalist phones that would arrive half a decade later.

The Punkt MP01, a privacy-focused modern take on the feature phone, arrived in 2017 with a small white-on-black LCD (today you can order the Punkt MP02). When the explicitly minimalist Light Phone 2 hit the scene in 2018, it offered a similarly limited set of features along with a black-and-white E-Ink display.

Newer options include the E-Ink Mudita Kompakt, which launched toward the end of 2024. 2025 is seeing the Minimal Phone launch with a complete E-Ink version of Android, along with the more austere Light Phone 3 sporting a primarily monochrome OLED display.