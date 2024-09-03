Hardcore adventurists can now go modular with Peak Design's Outdoor Line. The new collection of backpacks and bags, which are compatible with Peak Design's modular "cube" system, offer a more robust, more adjustable, and more comfortable soft-carry experience.

Peak Design is already synonymous with outdoor photography. After all, the brand was invented for that purpose. But as Peak Design's popularity has increased, its consumer base has grown more diverse. Plenty of non-outdoorsy customers (and non-photographers) have realized the value of a well-organized and modular carrying solution. The new Outdoor Line offers features and improvements that will mainly appeal to adventurist customers, hence the need for an obvious outdoorsy name—if you want the best outdoor bag, shop the Outdoor Line.

The new Outdoor Backpack, which comes in 45L and 25L sizes, offers improved weight distribution and comfort through the use of "hyper-adjustable," large surface area shoulder and waist straps. Wearers can open the backpack from a quick-top Ultra Cinch hatch or a giant rear-access panel with full internal visibility. External storage is also emphasized in this model—you get two camera attachment points on the Outdoor Backpack's straps, plus a network of Flex Pockets (large enough for tripods or water bottles) and Cord Hook points.

Those who need something more modest can tap into the new Peak Design Outdoor Sling, which comes in 7L and 2L capacities. It has a removable strap and can easily be converted from a cross-body bag to a fanny pack (or be mounted to the shoulder straps of the Outdoor Backpack). Additionally, the 7L Outdoor Sling comes with an external Gear Loop that can hold items like the X-Small Camera Cube (it can double as a camera bag, basically).

The Outdoor Line slings and backpacks are compatible with existing Peak Design accessories, such as camera cubes, packing cubes, and the Rain Fly cover. Just know that the Outdoor Sling is limited to smaller accessories.

The Peak Design Outdoor Line is available to pre-order at Kickstarter. Pre-orders come with a discount of up to 25% and will begin shipping in January 2025, barring any unforeseen delays.

Source: Peak Design