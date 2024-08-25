This simple and cute accessory costs under $10 and will save you a lot of frustration with your wires.

I am a clumsy person. The amount of times I've dropped wires while trying to plug them in or wrap them up is astronomical, and it's never any less frustrating. It's even worse if a charging wire has slipped off the table or desk, and I need to dig around trying to find it.

It's all just frustrating. But, I did find an easy solution—these Pea Cable Clips from COOCAT. Named after looking like small pea pods, it's really just a simple but effective accessory. You grab one and stick it to the side of a table or desk, thread your wires through it, and even if your wires slip, they'll be caught by the pea-looking knobs before they fall to the ground.

They can also help with keeping wires in place! For example, the Bluetooth dongle for my mouse is very light and thin, and it was too easy to jostle it and the wire around and have it fall behind something. But when I wrapped the wire around one of the knobs and ensured most of the slack was taken care of, the dongle has stayed in place since.

Another great thing about the Pea Cable Clips is that, due to the rubbery material they're made of, wires cannot slip out of place, even if they're on the thinner side. So even if the knobs will catch a wire if it slips off the table, you may not even need it if your wire doesn't move easily while in the clip!

The full price for a three-pack is $10.99, but I haven't seen it at that price since I bought mine two months ago. At the time of writing, a three-pack of the clips goes for $5.85, while a six-pack comes in at $9.99. I wouldn't call it a sale since I haven't seen these at higher prices, but even at full price this helpful accessory is firmly in the impulse buy range. You have almost nothing to lose by picking up a pack and giving them a try!