This was a busy week for PC and Windows news, from big changes to Microsoft 365 to new gaming handhelds. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.

The Big News

The Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans are going up in price, in part because they now include Copilot AI features. Existing subscribers can opt out if they are on recurring billing. Continue reading...

External GPUs are an option if you want to give your otherwise thin and light laptop a boost for video games. The best ones, however, are big and heavy. If you don't really need a gigantic RTX 5090 powering your games on your laptop while you're on the go, this one by GMK is as compact as it gets. Continue reading...

One of the biggest limitations with Windows 11 has always been the fact that the taskbar is not as flexible as it was in previous Windows versions. It's horizontal-only, and you can't move it to the side like you could in, say, Windows 10. Start11's latest version is fixing that, and it's now rolling out to everyone. Continue reading...

NVIDIA recently revealed that more than 80% of RTX GPU users (from the 20, 30, and 40 series) are using DLSS in their games. This announcement comes just before the release of DLSS 4. Continue reading...

NVIDIA's RTX 5000 range of graphics cards pack a huge punch. But one of the biggest improvements of the new GPU range is the addition of DLSS 4, which promises better frame generation and upscaling to make your games feel as native as possible. You might now even be able to enjoy some of these improvements, even if you don't have an RTX 5000 card. Continue reading...

The Steam Deck led to a surge of handheld gaming PCs, but GPD has been making its own options since before Valve entered the scene. Now the company has revealed a new laptop-handheld hybrid, the GPD Win Mini 2025. Continue reading...

Microsoft will stop supporting Office apps on Windows 10 beginning October 14, 2025, coinciding with the operating system’s upcoming end of support. Continue reading...

The Other Stuff

Microsoft is still moving ahead with plans to replace the old Mail and Calendar applications on Windows 10 PCs with the new free Outlook app, which is already preinstalled on many Windows 11 PCs. The latest Windows 10 Release Preview Channel build includes the change, but you can try it out now by downloading Outlook from the Microsoft Store.

There are also a few changes being tested for Windows 11, including new cards in the 'About' page of the System Settings that make it easier to check your hardware specifications.