Apple has announced that iPhone owners in the United States will be able to view their PayPal balance within the Wallet app.

“Next year, customers in the U.S. will also be able to see their PayPal balance when using their PayPal debit card in Apple Wallet, giving them greater visibility and confidence when shopping,” the company said today ahead of Apple Pay’s tenth anniversary.

Apple Pay made its U.S. debut on October 20, 2014, as part of iOS 8.1. Today, the service is used by hundreds of millions of people across the globe. Apple Pay works on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The mobile payment service is available in 78 markets on millions of websites and apps and tens of millions of stores worldwide. More than 11,000 bank and network partners support the service.

It also unveiled a new way to pay with Apple Pay in third-party browsers "and other computers” that don’t have Apple Pay. You’ll pull an iPhone out of your pocket and scan a QR code on the screen to complete the web payment with Apple Pay.

Klarna

Moreover, Apple Pay installment loans are gaining additional buy-now-pay-later providers, starting with Klarna in the U.S. and the U.K. today and coming to Canada in the future. Klarma has confirmed the news via its own press release. The list will expand to Citi, Synchrony, and Fiserv in the U.S., ANZ in Australia, DBS in Singapore, CaixaBank in Spain, and HSBC, NewDay, and Zilch in the U.K. Additional participating issuers will be added later, the company said.

Currently, installment payments via Apple Pay are available in the U.S. from Affirm and the U.K. from Monzo Flex so long as your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch are on iOS 18.0, iPadOS 18.0, macOS Sequoia 15.0, and watchOS 11.0 or later. To access installment loans from Klarna and Affirm, select “Other Cards & Pay Later Options” when checking out with Apple Pay.

iOS 18.0 also brings a feature called Tap to Provision, where you tap an eligible credit or debit card against the iPhone’s back to add it to the Wallet app. Speaking of iOS 18’s Wallet, another new feature, Tap to Cash, lets you exchange Apple Cash by holding two iPhones together.

Ticketmaster

The Wallet app in iOS 18 was updated with new pass design and functionality, with Ticketmaster the first issuer to announce an enhanced interactive ticketing experience in the Wallet app. The upcoming iOS 18.1 update will open up the iPhone’s NFC chip, which used to be exclusive to Apple Pay, to third-party apps to stave off regulatory action in the European Union. As a result, apps such as PayPal or Revolut will finally be able to implement in-app contactless transactions.

Source: Apple