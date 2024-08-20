All Paramount+ annual subscriptions are currently 50% off, meaning that you can score Paramount+ Essential for $30 or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $60. This offer ends September 6th, so be sure to sign up today.

You cannot redeem the 50% discount from the main Paramount+ site or mobile apps. Instead, you need to visit a hidden deal page in your browser. This promotional offer is in anticipation of live local NFL ON CBS games, which are included in both tiers of the Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Essential: "Limited ads" with Paramount+ shows and movies, plus 24/7 CBS News, NFL on CBS, and UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME: Everything included in Essential, plus SHOWTIME originals, Live TV with CBS and PGA Tour, offline viewing, and ad-free on-demand content.

If you redeem this offer, Paramount+ will automatically charge you the normal rate for your selected plan after one year. So, if you don't want to be charged $60 or $120 for Paramount+ in 2025, be sure to set a reminder to cancel on your calendar.

It's worth pointing out that Paramount+ just increased its monthly pricing. Those who currently pay month-to-month for a Paramount+ subscription should consider canceling and signing up for a discounted annual plan while this offer is still available. Annual pricing did not increase in 2024.

Again, you must redeem this offer at the hidden deal page, it doesn't appear in the website home page or apps. If it's not working, try copying and pasting the below URL in a new browser tab.

https://www.paramountplus.com/?cbscidmt=nfl

Sign up before September 6th to secure the discounted pricing.

Source: Paramount via Engadget